THOSE shelters (refuges) managed by the Balearic Ministry of the Environment and Territory will reopen from the second half of June.

The online platform for reserving places is now active and reservations may be made to cover a period of one month (i.e., from June 14 to July 14 initially and as the health situation evolves, reservations will be scheduled for the following months.

The maximum capacity allowed, according to the established measures, is six people per room. Therefore, Cuber, Gorg Blau, Lavanor, Son real, Coll Baix, Binifaldo Petit, Es Oguers, s’Alzina and Cabrera can be reserved for six people, while Sa Coma de Binifaldo will remain available for just two people.

Reservations can be made through the website of the Balearic Institute of Nature (IBANAT) and for all applications, a declaration of compliance with health regulations must be signed during the stay.

During the months that the shelters have been closed maintenance and improvement work have been carried but this activity still continues in the refuges of s’Arenalet and Son Moragues, which will remain closed until the work is completed whilst Binifaldo has not opened due to it being unable to adapt to current regulations.