Andalucia Announces Over 60 Million Euros Investment In New Cybersecurity Centre.

The Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elías Bendodo, has announced the creation of the Andalusian Cybersecurity Centre. The new building will have an investment of more than €60 million euros and will provide a host of services to the Andalucian public sector, citizens, and businesses.

The centre will coordinate and implement the Andalucian Cybersecurity Strategy 2022-2025, according to the announcement made by Bendodo during the Cybersecurity day event: Cybersecurity, an opportunity for the Andalucian industry of security, held in Malaga and in which the managing director of the ADA, Raúl Jiménez, also participated.

The counselor explained that the Andalucian Government is immersed in a process of digital transformation that must be accompanied by a robust strategy in terms of cybersecurity: “Digitisation is going to become the first engine of the Andalucian economy. That is the challenge that the Andalucian society is facing and that is the challenge that we are promoting from the Andalucian Government “.

In his speech, he also highlighted the progress that Andalucia is experiencing, and specifically how Malaga is quickly becoming the technological base of the south.

