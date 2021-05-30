Valencia Police Detain Twelve Youths For Hoax Calls

Valencia Police Detain Twelve Youths For Making Suspected Hoax Phone Calls



National Police officers in Valencia have identified twelve young people between the ages of 14 and 20, who are suspected of having made hoax phone calls to the police, including one call that reported a fictitious stabbing of a person.

According to Europa Press, the incidents happened between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday 29, in the vicinity of the Marxalenes park in the city, after officers had responded to several calls requesting assistance in that area, including the one reporting a person being stabbed.

When the officers arrived in the park, they found nothing had actually happened, and observed a group of around 50 young people congregated there, who subsequently started insulting the police, even throwing stones, bottles, and glasses at the officers, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Faced with this violence, the officers retreated and called for reinforcements, with more units arriving rapidly from other parts of the city, before confronting the group, who moved out of the park and onto the tram lines, creating a real danger of accident, causing the National Police to intervene, and launch a special operation against them.

As a result of this police action, some of the group of young people went to the Trànsits district police station, in an act of protest against the police action, with more police units being deployed to prevent this situation from escalating, and as result, saw the Valencia police detain twelve of the offending youths.

