Moto3 Rider Jason Dupasquier Dies After Serious Italian Grand Prix Accident

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Moto3 Rider Jason Dupasquier Dies After Serious Italian Grand Prix Accident
Moto3 Rider Jason Dupasquier Dies After Serious Italian Grand Prix Accident

Moto3 Rider Jason Dupasquier Dies At 19 After Serious Accident At Mugello In The Italian Grand Prix.

Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier (KTM) has sadly died today, Sunday, May 30, at the age of 19 after failing to recover from the injuries he received that were caused by the serious accident he was involved in on Saturday during the Moto3 Q2 at the Italian Grand Prix, the news has been confirmed by MotoGP.

“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Jason Dupasquier. On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. We will miss you so much, Jason. Rest in peace,” confirmed the organisation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session Red Flagged thereafter. FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries. Dupasquier had made an impressive start to his second season in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing, consistently scoring points and within the top ten in the standings.

“The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier’s family, friends, team and loved ones.”


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here