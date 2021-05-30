Expat Pub Landlords In Benidorm Plead For Boris Johnson To Put Spain On UK’s Green List.



British expat pub owners in Benidorm have been urging Boris Johnson and his government for Spain to be put on the UK’s green list and insist the region is “completely safe”. Costa Blanca, located in the province of Alicante, is normally a thriving tourist destination but has been left crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

British holidaymakers account for at least 40% of tourist traffic in the popular resort and the damage caused by limited tourism has left bar bosses claiming Boris Johnson’s refusal to put Spain on the travel green list is a selfish act to boost the economy with UK holidays.

Scott O’Brien, who owns The Bulldog pub in Benidorm, told the Mirror : “Things are completely safe over here now. It’s strict with mask-wearing in the streets and people are getting vaccinated quickly.”

Scott, 55, has been living in Spain for 35 years but has had to survive on his savings and was originally from Glasgow, “The feeling here is that Boris Johnson wants to keep the money in Britain with staycations,” he told the publication. If the UK got rid of the quarantine it would make a huge difference. We’re struggling out here and we need the Brits.”

Holidaymakers have been urged by the UK government not to jet off to amber list countries – including Spain – despite the country officially lifting restrictions for UK travellers on Monday (May 24).

