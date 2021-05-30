Empty Premises Increase by 30% in Malaga Historic Center

EMPTY PREMISES increase by 30% in Malaga historic centre. The health crisis has hit Malaga business with different degrees of vehemence depending on its location, size or sector. It was a fact quickly corroborated when the city ended the de-escalation of restrictions almost a year ago and it continues to be perpetuated today.

In terms of location, there are clear differences between how the neighbourhoods have adapted to the new normal and how the old town has done it. But, in addition, the Centro district has followed two routes depending on the area in which the focus is placed. As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, on secondary roads, for example, on Calle Nueva, the number of empty commercial premises is around 25% and 30%, according to the consulting firm Savills Aguirre Newman.

“People have not been able to hold out and rents have not dropped,” says the president of the Malaga Historic Center Association, Juanibel Vera, commenting that Calle San Juan is one of the most affected streets by the closures. “We will have to look at what happens with all these places and all this emptiness in the centre. Before it was very difficult to find a place and the prices were exorbitant”.

The association considers that there is still some reluctance to start and embark on new businesses in the centre taking advantage of the availability of commercial premises, but they are still receiving news of some imminent openings. Janibel states that “The truth is that it is admirable and it gives you a bit of hope to say that there are people who want to invest,” and speaks of “illusion” among associates facing the summer and the return of cruises.