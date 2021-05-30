Costa Del Sol Hotels Attract Tourists with Offers and Flexibility

COSTA DEL SOL hotels attract tourists with offers, flexibility and social media. The hotels on the Costa del Sol have opted for offers, flexibility in cancellation and promotion on social media networks as a strategy for attracting customers during this high season, which is still marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, with some exit prices that have dropped “notably”, as highlighted by the executive vice president of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), Javier Hernández.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the gradual reopening of tourist establishments overlaps with the redefinition of the promotional strategy for a summer that presents itself with “a lot of uncertainty”, Hernández details that “50% of hotels and apartments are open” with 34.8% availability and an occupancy forecast of 38.84% for May. From a strategic point of view, he pointed out that “prices are being adapted depending on the availability of the hotels that are open” and taking into account the “repositioning of tour operators” – as there are currently “groups that are joining” and to “online agencies” to “channel reservations at the origin”.

Hernández has shown the “concern” of the hoteliers of the Costa del Sol in the face of the situation presented by the main tourist market such as the British, as Spain remains in amber in the traffic light system designed by the Government of Boris Johnson which will be reviewed on June 7 “. This adds to the “uncertainty” about “the negotiation conditions of the extensions of the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE), which are currently in the air”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

