Church repairs underway

WORK has begun on renovating Cuevas del Almanzora’s 18th century Nuestra Señora de la Encarnacion church.

The Cuevas church is the province’s second-largest after Almeria City cathedral and much-needed restoration is needed not only on religious grounds but owing to the building’s historic, aesthetic and cultural value.

Renovations involve repairing the roof, eliminating dampness at ground level while retaining all of the church’s artistic and cultural features.

Cuevas town hall is spending €250,000 on this first phase of the restoration project, revealed Maria Isabel Ponce, Culture and Tourism councillor.

She was very pleased to see work commencing on the church, she said, emphasising the local government’s commitment to recovering, conserving and rehabilitating an important feature of Cuevas’ cultural and historic heritage.

