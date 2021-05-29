Three Beaches In Barcelona Closed Due To Overcrowding On The First Day Of High Season.



Barcelona City Council has closed three beaches in the city due to excess bathers on Saturday afternoon which was the first day of the high season for bathing in the Catalan capital, according to municipal sources.

The beaches closed were Mar Bella, Nova Icaria, and Bogatell, whose entrances were closed by high occupancy at 18.00 this evening,(May 29).

This year, in which several guidelines have been put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Barcelona City Council implemented a capacity control system on the beaches that, since this Saturday, the start of the high season, is made up of 22 informants, 24 access controllers and two coordinators divided into two shifts These staff who will work from Monday to Sunday, from 10:00 to 20:00.

These workers, in addition to monitoring the capacity of the beaches, also work to raise environmental awareness among bathers and give out information on covid prevention measures.

Barcelona City Council also has a website that reports in real-time the level of occupation of the beaches to avoid crowds and informs citizens which point of the coast it is best to go to.

On a popular beach near central Barcelona, dozens of partygoers had danced on Friday, some flouting regulations designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police said on Saturday. The impromptu party took place on Barceloneta beach and police said they had advised revellers they were breaking health regulations.

“Barcelona is the perfect place to party, to drink, but this is a big problem – the police – they are stopping people enjoying themselves,” a British reveller who gave only his first name Liam, 32, and who was wearing a mask, told Reuters.

