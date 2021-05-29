Spain Considers Janssen Vaccine for Age Group 40 to 49

SPAIN IS considering the Janssen vaccine as an option for the 40 to 49 age group. The immunization campaign in Spain continues from strength to strength and with the aim of vaccinating 70% of the population against COVID-19 before August on the horizon, even despite the obstacles that have arisen along the way so far. Neither the delays in the deliveries from certain laboratories nor the unexpected side effects of several vaccines have prevented some communities, such as the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and Castilla-La Mancha, from already starting to inoculate the first doses to people between 40 and 49 years old.

As reported by 20 Minutos, the Government of Pedro Sánchez is considering the possibility of using the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which is already used in those over 50 years of age. The Interterritorial Council of the National Health System last Wednesday addressed this possibility but did not make a firm decision. However, the health department continues to study this alternative. With more than 26 million doses administered and 18.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, one of the main advantages of the Janssen option is that it is single-dose and it is not necessary to wait for a second injection to achieve complete immunity.

Unlike those of Pfizer and Moderna -messenger RNA vaccines-, Janssen’s is based on a human common cold adenovirus vector that encodes protein S, responsible for opening the door for the virus to enter human cells. This is the same technique used by AstraZeneca and Sputnik. The drug is administered intramuscularly and, when the adenovirus reaches the cells, it generates copies of RNA with instructions to create protein S. The immune system recognizes the presence of a foreign body and begins to produce antibodies, as does the natural infection.

