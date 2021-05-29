Clean and green in Roquetas

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Auditorium car park now has a charging station Photo credit: luispihormiguero

ROQUETAS now has four charging stations, each with points for two electric vehicles.

Located in Plaza Donantes de Sangre, the car park at the Roquetas de Mar Auditorium, Avenida Carlos II and the El Parador municipal swimming pool, they have now been inaugurated – and tried out – by Roquetas mayor Gabriel Amat.

Roquetas was a pioneer in this type of public service, the mayor declared, stressing the town hall’s commitment to investing in innovations.

The charging stations were clean and contributed to sustainability, at the same time providing another service for residents and visitors, he pointed out.

Forty per cent of their annual €37,000 cost, which is included in Roquetas’ Plan Moves II, is covered by European Regional Development Fund (FEDER), Amat said.

