An electrifying situation in Bedar

BEDAR is opposing a high-voltage powerline causing potential damage to the environment.

Residents recently discovered that the cable will link wind and solar farms across Almeria to a new substation in Antas.

Plans show that the powerline goes straight through the protected conservation area, crossing the well-known Bedar mining route and destroying the scenic appeal of the entire village and adjoining areas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The proposed line also goes across populated areas, raising questions about health hazards, as some homes are just 50 metres away from it.

Along with Bedar town hall, residents fighting the plans have formed an association to try to move the powerline away from protected land and historic sites.

The proposed power station in Antas would be very near the Ermita de la Virgen de la Cabeza and will be the size of five football fields. The aim is to move this power station, cables and towers towards the Ballabona station along the motorway.

As the time limit for objections ends within just a couple of weeks, all residents are working hard together to get their appeal out before this deadline.

“Please help by signing and share the www.change.org petition on

https://www.change.org/p/junta-de-andaluc%C3%ADa-cables-no-en-antas-b%C3%A9dar-y-los-gallardos” they said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the cost.