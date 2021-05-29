An electrifying situation in Bedar

By
Linda Hall
-
0
An electrifying situation in Bedar
: LOCAL REJECTION: Bedar town hall joins residents in opposing new powerline Photo credit: Celeste Picken

BEDAR is opposing a high-voltage powerline causing potential damage to the environment.

Residents recently discovered that the cable will link wind and solar farms across Almeria to a new substation in Antas.

Plans show that the powerline goes straight through the protected conservation area, crossing the well-known Bedar mining route and destroying the scenic appeal of the entire village and adjoining areas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The proposed line also goes across populated areas, raising questions about health hazards, as some homes are just 50 metres away from it.

Along with Bedar town hall, residents fighting the plans have formed an association to try to move the powerline away from protected land and historic sites.

The proposed power station in Antas would be very near the Ermita de la Virgen de la Cabeza and will be the size of five football fields. The aim is to move this power station, cables and towers towards the Ballabona station along the motorway.


As the time limit for objections ends within just a couple of weeks, all residents are working hard together to get their appeal out before this deadline.

“Please help by signing and share the www.change.org petition on

https://www.change.org/p/junta-de-andaluc%C3%ADa-cables-no-en-antas-b%C3%A9dar-y-los-gallardos” they said.


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the cost.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here