Safe summer

THE Generalitat is again employing 1,000 young unemployed people to monitor the region’s beaches from June 1 until September 30.

Unlike 2020, the beach assistants will not only advise beachgoers on anti-Covid health and safety measures but will also provide tourist information.

Their tasks have been adapted to the current Covid situation which is much-improved on last year’s, explained the regional president Ximo Puig.

The assistants will also collaborate on preventing the drownings which, despite all possible precautions, still occur each year on Costa Blanca beaches.

Puig revealed that the Generalitat is spending €4.5 million on engaging the assistants to provide “maximum safety” along the Valencia coast.

“This will contribute to reinforcing the Valencian Community’s image as a safe place and a safe holiday destination, while reactivating tourism in a summer season that has commenced with a good health situation,” Puig said

Taking on the assistants, all aged between 18 and 30 and currently without work, will also alleviate unemployment amongst the young, one of the most vulnerable groups in the jobs market, he added.

This year the assistants will not be taken on by Labora, the official employment service, but the town halls of the region’s 71 municipalities – 20 of them in Alicante province – that have beaches.

