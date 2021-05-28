New Education Law in Balearics Promotes Catalan In Schools

The Government of the Balearic Islands is set to approve a law that allows 100 percent of school classes to be taught in Catalan.

The left-wing Government chaired by Francina Armengol will approve the second draft of Education Law next Monday. It will allow all subjects to be taught in Catalan.

The first bill presented by the Ministry of Education put Catalan on an equal footing with Spanish, but coalition partners demanded amendments.

The Balearic Education Law is based on the controversial Celaa Law which aims to reform the Spanish education system. In the text of the bill set to be approved on Monday, Spanish disappears as the main language of instruction and is replaced by Catalan.

“The use of the Catalan language, typical of the Balearic Islands, as a teaching and learning language must be guaranteed,” the law will state.

Schools will now be obliged to spend at least 50 percent of their time talking and teaching in Catalan, but if they prefer, they can teach in Catalan 100 percent of the time in a break with earlier national laws that instruct educational centres to take a 50-50 approach to Spanish and regional languages.

The new law will also see children sent to schools that are nearest to them, not necessarily the school of their choice. This has angered some parents who feel it is taking away their right to send their child to a school associated with religious orders.

