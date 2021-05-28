Most Andalucians Opt For The AstraZeneca Vaccine As Their Second Dose.

The vast majority of Andalusians are opting for the AstraZeneca vaccine as their second dose. By doing this, they are discarding the option of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and demonstrating their trust in British laboratories.

As reported by the Councilor for Health and Families of the Board, Jesús Aguirre, on Thursday, May 27, “currently 99% of the Andalucian population has voluntarily chosen AstraZeneca as a second vaccination .”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Likewise, regarding the essential professionals of those under 60 years of age who were given the first dose of AstraZeneca without their consent, Aguirre pointed out that “16 weeks have passed and some four weeks ago that they should have been given the second dose and they have not been given their jabs “, to add to that” they have all the reports of scientific societies saying that those who have been given the first AstraZeneca should be given the second “from the same manufacturer.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.