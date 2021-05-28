Man Arrested For Shooting Victim And Leaving Him Inside a Truck In Torremolinos

A MAN has been arrested by The National Police for allegedly murdering a man who was found inside a truck with several gunshot wounds.

The lifeless body of the victim, 34 and of Moroccan nationality, was found inside a parked truck on April 19 at around 9 am on Calle Madre del Buen Consejo in Torremolinos, according to Malaga Hoy.

The National Police began an investigation upon the discovery of the body, which had several gunshot wounds, in order to find out the events that had led to the victim’s death. Officers initially focused investigations on the scene of the crime and the collection of images from security cameras in the area. They were able to establish the movements of the suspect as well as the vehicle he used to flee the scene of the crime.

According to investigations and a statement from the National Police, the murder was motivated by a commercial dispute. The suspect went to Madre del Buen Consejo street at dawn to attack the victim who was leaving for work at 5:43 am. The victim approached his truck when several shots were fired. The suspect then fled the scene and drove away in his vehicle.

Following investigations and the findings, police were able to identify the suspect and arrested him for the crime of murder and illegal possession of weapons on May 24.

