Janssen Single Dose Vaccine Approved By UK Government

TODAY, May 28, the UK’s medicines regulator approved the Janssen single-dose Covid vaccine for use, according to CNBC. The doses are expected to be available in the UK later in the year, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said.

20 million doses of the jab had been secured by the British Government’s Vaccine Taskforce which is set to be rolled out initially. They have previously secured 30 million doses but decreased the number as the vaccination programme rolls out at what the government described as an “unprecedented scale and pace.”

Matt Hancock, Britain’s Health Minister, said today that the approval of the vaccine, which is a pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, will boost the country’s “hugely successful” vaccination program.

“As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster program later this year,” he said in a statement.

The UK have already authorised the Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and the Janssen.

The UK government has said that it was in contact with the manufacturers of the Janssen vaccine regularly in preparation for a possible booster vaccination programme later this year.

