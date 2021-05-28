Guardia Civil Acquires New Two Hundred Horsepower Vehicles

GUARDIA CIVIL Acquires Sixty Two Brand New Two Hundred Horsepower Alfa Romeo Stelvio Patrol Vehicles



The General Directorate of the Guardia Civil has added 62 brand new 200 horsepower Alfa Romeo Stelvio cars – with petrol engines and automatic transmission – to its fleet of patrol vehicles, as reported by the Dutch-based multinational automotive manufacturer, Stellantis group, which is the result of the merger between the PSA and FCA.

This model of vehicle was chosen by the Guardia Civil as the result of a public tender, in which the vehicle selected was based on a variety of factors, including economic criteria, and technical capabilities.

A spokesperson for Stellantis described this vehicle as being able to, “confidently cope with the provision of patrol service in harsh winter conditions, the vehicle is equipped with the Q4 all-wheel-drive system, which includes an active transfer case and a front differential designed to suit Alfa Romeo’s specific technical requirements, with in order to control a high torque in very fast times with a particularly compact and light configuration”.

The Guardia Civil acquires these models fully-equipped with the AlfaTM DNA driving mode selector, to allow the vehicle to cope with driving on slippery surfaces, the ‘Advanced Efficiency’ program intervenes on the engine torque curve, the braking system, the throttle response, among other elements, to ensure maximum traction capacity, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

