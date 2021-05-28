Driving Without An ITV From The First Of June In Spain Carries A €500 Fine.

Driving your car on Spanish roads without a valid ITV (MOT) from the first of June 2021 could now carry a fine of €500, according to a report from the DGT.

The DGT says that inspections are going to be much tougher due to the number of vehicles (two and a half million) that circulate on Spanish roads without having the ITV in order – the fines also become tougher.

Driving without having an ITV or current insurance is considered a serious or very serious offence, depending on the circumstances. According to the current law, not having the technical inspection up to date can entail a financial penalty of between €200 or €500 euros, depending on the case.

Driving without insurance can attract a fine that varies from €601 to €3,005, depending on the uninsured time and if the offence is repeated.

Having an expired ITV, that is, both driving the vehicle or even having it parked in the garage or on the street without having carried out the technical inspection on the date in which it corresponded carries a financial penalty of €200 and an obligation to carry out an ITV.

Continuing to use the vehicle despite it having serious defects, apart from taking it to a garage for repair in order to retake the test, generates a fine of €200. In this case, the owner of the vehicle is obliged to repair the serious defects and return to the ITV station, within a maximum period of two months, to verify the correction of said defects.

Driving without an ITV, to be more specific, continuing to drive with the vehicle with very serious defects through a no-pass, carries a penalty of €500.

In these cases, the vehicle is not authorised to leave the ITV station by its own means but will have to be transported by a ‘grua’ to the garage for repairs and return to the ITV station, within a maximum period of two months, to check if the defects have been corrected.