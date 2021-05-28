DGT Safety Campaign This Weekend Will Focus On Motorcyclists

The DGT will intensify their surveillance of motorcycles this weekend, especially on the roads most frequently used by motorcyclists, to control and promote compliance with the rules of the road.

“WITH the rise in temperatures, travel in this type of vehicle increases, especially on weekends when they become a recreational activity in itself. The objective of this special campaign is to try to reduce fatal accidents involving this type of vehicle, 51 motorists have already died in the 18 weekends that we have had this year. To do this, the officers of the Guardia Civil Traffic Group will disclose the importance of respecting the rules and will verify that they are met,” the government said in a statement.

In 2019, there were 36,143 accidents with victims riding motorcycles or mopeds and 466 deaths. This figure, the highest since 2010, accounted for 27 per cent of the total deaths on the roads in that year and an increase of 11 per cent compared to 2018.

The vast majority, 98 per cent, of victims are men aged between 35 and 44 years of age. Most fatalities occurred on inter-urban roads and usually at the weekend.

