Darth Vadar Shaped House Hits The Market

There is “nothing else like it in the area”, say realtors.

A house shaped like Darth Vader’s helmet is on sale for more than four million dollars.

The 7,000-square-foot luxury home in the University Place neighbourhood of Houston, Texas, is dubbed “The Darth Vader house” due to the exterior’s resemblance to the Dark Lord of the Sith’s helmet in the science fiction blockbusters.

The architect-designed house was built in 1992 by a surgeon and the asking price is $4.3 million according to realtors Wade Knight with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

The listing describes the unusual home as a “contemporary masterpiece” and notes there is “nothing else like it in the area”.

The house contains four bedrooms, an office, four and a half bathrooms and a four-car attached garage. The main living area with futuristic blue backlights. It is situated on half an acre of land.

