Columbian Hitman Who Killed 100 People Arrested in Madrid

The crime gang had drug trafficking operations in Europe, South America, Panama, the United States, Mexico and Cape Verde.

The Spanish police have arrested a hitman wanted in Colombia for more than 100 murders in Madrid.

The killer had two international arrest warrants on him for the murders, including the killing of his mother-in-law in the Colombian city of Pereira in a possible act of revenge for the theft of money from his criminal organization, the General Directorate of the Police reported this Friday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Known by the alias of ‘Nene’, the detainee is considered in Colombia as the leader of the La Cordillera gang, the General Directorate of the Police reported May 28.

The crime gang had drug trafficking operations in Europe, South America, Panama, the United States, Mexico and Cape Verde.

He was arrested by the Spanish National Police in collaboration with their Colombian counterparts and Interpol.

Nene entered Spain in 2015 with the intention of setting up several branches of the La Cordillera organization in Spain, Belgium and France.

Investigations began when the Colombian authorities issued two notifications for the location and arrest of the fugitive for crimes including murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, and the manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.