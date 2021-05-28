Rainbow star Freddy Marks dies aged 71.

The Rainbow star died aged 71 five years after he married his co-star Jane Tucker- the Brit musician actually passed away yesterday but his cause of death is not known yet.

The news was announced in a post on a Rainbow Facebook fan group saying: “It is with a heavy heart that we sad to say that ‘Freddy Marks’ from Rod, Jane and Freddy has sadly passed away yesterday. Freddy was a very talented and funny guy who always bought a smile to everybody’s face. Our thoughts go out to his wife Jane Tucker, Rod Burton, and all their friends and family at this difficult time. Freddy will be greatly missed.”

Freddy was one of Rainbow’s musical trio along with Jane Tucker and Rod Burton, which ran on TV screens from the 1970s to the 1990s with the trio regularly appearing alongside Bungle and Zippy as they played catchy hits for children.

Thames TV production company also paid tribute to the TV icon on Instagram with a heartfelt post, as reported by The Mirror.

Alongside a snap of Mark, Jane and Rod, the caption read: “The sad news has been announced today of the death of Freddy Marks from the classic children’s TV show Rainbow’s Rod, Jane and Freddy.

