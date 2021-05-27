What’s Not to Like? Facebook And Instagram Give Users New Options

Social media giants, Facebook and Instagram, are giving users the option to hide public “likes” on their posts.

The move though could scupper the influencer industry as likes are a key metric used to measure what impact influencers really have.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Facebook, which owns Instagram, has been testing the new feature since 2019. The company said the move would make the social media platforms “less stressful”.

“What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense of what’s trending or popular, so we’re giving you the choice,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The multi-billion-dollar corporation added it will fund “external research about people’s experiences on Instagram, and how we can improve our policies and products to support our community.”

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram said, “We’re always trying to figure out the effects of what we build on people’s lives and we want to do what we can to minimize the bad and maximize the good.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.