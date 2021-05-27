Support For Self-Employed To Be Extended Until September

The Spanish government is set to approve an extension of support to freelancers and the self-employed. The move follows a hard-won agreement with UPTA, ATA and UATAE, unions representing autonomos.

Social Security contributions will be reduced by 90 percent for the month of June, 75 percent for July, 50 percent for August and 25 percent for September for those self-employed workers who are entitled to the extraordinary benefit for cessation of activity.

Article 5 of the law says the self-employed who were registered in the RETA and the Special Regime for Sea workers will enjoy such bonuses as of June 1 and received any of the benefits planned so far. As in the case of the ERTES, the extension will be until the end of September.

Article 6 says the self-employed who are forced to suspend their work as a result of “a resolution adopted by the competent authority” in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, will have the right to some social security benefits.

The amount of the benefit is once again 70 percent of the minimum contribution base that corresponds to the activity carried out by the self-employed.

Eduardo Abad, Secretary General of UPTA, said after two weeks of tense negotiations he now views the agreement “very positively”.

