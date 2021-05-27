Gruelling Puig Campana run

KILOMETRO VERTICAL: Annual competitive run on Puig Campana Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

FINESTRAT has been preparing for the annual Kilometro Vertical Puig Campana (Puig Campana Vertical Kilometre) run.

“We are very excited because the State of Alarm was announced just as we were presenting last year’s edition of the Kilometro Vertical,” said Finestrat’s Sports councillor David Alarcon.

“It has been a complicated time owing to the health and safety measures with practically no events, so competitors are very enthusiastic about enjoying the Puig Campana trail.”

Daniel Osanz Laborda, World Mountain Trail Running champion, was amongst the 267 people planning to compete in the Kilometro Vertical.

Alarcon explained that Daniel Osanz would not be competing for the Regional Championship, as he belongs to the Aragon Federation.

“But he does not want to miss the opportunity of tackling Puig Campana,” the councillor said.


As Alarcon pointed out, Puig Campana – 1,406 metres above sea level – is an exceptional mountain and like no other in the Valencian community, as it rises more than 1,000 metres in less than five kilometres.

