Double-purpose clear-up
SUMMER PREPARATIONS: 800-metre boulevard’s gardens are also a streambed Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

THE Bulevar de los Músicos that ends at Albir’s beach has received a thorough overhaul.

“Trees and shrubs were pruned during the winter,” explained Oscar Perez, the Alfaz councillor responsible for Parks, Gardens and Technical Services.

“Now we are clearing weeds and undergrowth and stepping up maintenance as always when we start to prepare for the summer season,” he said.

Ensuring that the boulevard is clear is doubly important as its sunken garden area is also a streambed that plays an important part as a runoff for rainwater during the periods of torrential rain that, although more usual in the autumn, increasingly occur in the summer.

