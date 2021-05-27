Covid Vaccine Blood-Clot Puzzle Claims To Have Been Solved.

THE Covid vaccine blood clot puzzle claims have been solved by scientists.

German scientists claim to have found the cause of the blood clots which have been linked to the Oxford/AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines in rare cases. Not only do scientists believe they have found the cause of the blood clots, they also believe that the vaccines can be altered in order to prevent the reactions happening too.

Rolf Marschalek, a professor at Goethe university in Frankfurt believes his research that he has been working on since March could contain all the answers. He has been leading studies into the blood clot puzzle and believes that the problem comes from “the adenovirus vectors that both vaccines use to deliver the genetic instructions for the spike protein of the Sars-Cov-2 virus into the body,” as reported The Financial Times.

Both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for the potentially deadly coronavirus have been affected by the rare blood clotting side effect.

Throughout Europe over 140 people have been hit by blood clots after they were vaccinated, but scientists now hope that there is a way forward to prevent these reactions.

The German scientist has been contacted by Johnson & Johnson, and according to the scientist they are looking for ways to alter the vaccine. He explained that Johnson & Johnson: “is trying to optimise its vaccine now.”

“With the data we have in our hands we can tell the companies how to mutate these sequences, coding for the spike protein in a way that prevents unintended splice reactions.”

According to Johnson & Johnson: “We are supporting continued research and analysis of this rare event as we work with medical experts and global health authorities. We look forward to reviewing and sharing data as it becomes available.”

Other scientists believe that more research is needed in order to validate these claims as it is only one of multiple theories on how blood clot reactions are caused.

