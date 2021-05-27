Costa Del Sol Hotels Kick Start June with Over 40% Occupancy

COSTA DEL SOL hotels will kick start June with 40.4% occupancy. The number of places available in June will be 42.84% of the total number of existing places. As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the business association has indicated this Thursday, May 27, in a statement that the number of places available in June will be 42.8 per cent of the total and that 49.6 per cent of the existing establishments in the province are still closed.

The business association president, José Luque, has affirmed that the “greatest hope” of hoteliers at this time is the extension of the Temporary Employment Regulation Records (ERTE) until September, as well as the acceleration of the vaccination process. Luque has also referred to the “immediate” implementation of the European Digital Green Certificate and the “free movement and consolidation” of national tourism via land or rail.

The “great concern” of the sector is that the main international issuer of travellers, the United Kingdom, maintains restrictions towards Spain, with mandatory quarantine on their return and higher travel costs as travellers have to undergo PCR tests when returning to their country. Luque describes the British customer as “loyal and with a high consumption at destination”, who accounted for 27 per cent of overnight stays in the province of Malaga in 2019. He has stressed that “there are no guarantees yet” by the United Kingdom of a change of status to a “green light” in the next review which is scheduled for June 7, “prevailing political criteria over economic ones.”

Regarding the recent lifting of restrictions in Spain, businessmen consider that “it is useless for the host country to open borders if the sending markets maintain restrictions”, and conclude that “reciprocity in terms of accessibility to destinations is necessary and essential for host tourists”.