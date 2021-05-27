Balearic Islands May Be The Top Summer Destination This Year

WITH Scandanavians heading over to the islands for their summer holidays, things are looking positive for a sunny getaway on the Balearics!

With Scandanavians heading over to the islands for their summer holidays, things are looking positive for a sunny getaway in the Balearics! The Telegraph and The Daily Mail in the UK are both reporting claims from Robert Courts, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for transport, which indicate that the UK government will take an “islands approach” wherever possible in considering travel advice.

Court’s responded to an MP’s question regarding the UK’s traffic light system, suggesting that the Balearics, the Canaries and Greek islands will be taken into consideration differently to mainland Spain and Greece in the next review of travel. Changes are expected to happen on June 7, and it is expected that the islands will be on the green list and safe to travel to, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

In the Balearics case, according to data from May 25 from the regional health ministry, the current 14-day cumulative incidence rate is 38.5. In Mallorca specifically, it is 34.82. The seven-day rates are 19.14 and 16.63 respectively. For the whole of Spain, the 14-day incidence is 128.12.

Francesc Mateu, director of the Aetib strategic tourism agency, said on Thursday: “The Balearics will be the top Mediterranean destination for the main tourism markets” this summer. He also added that the Balearics will continue “being the destination it has always been”, which is a sign of positivity for hoteliers who are desperate to welcome back tourists this summer.

“All the work being done by Aetib is to strengthen the positioning of the islands as the leading destination, and this work is bearing fruits,” Mateu said, adding “We have done our homework in terms of safety, protocols and health care. We are therefore ready for the arrival of tourists.”

Activity in bookings also looks promising, with an increase of 30 per cent per week since April from the German market and as more tour operators get back into regular travel, so the number of hotels reopening should increase and with more hotels and flights available, the number of visitors should in turn increase.

