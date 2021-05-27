AlertCops: The One Mobile App Everybody Should Download

ALERTCOPS: The One Mobile App That Everybody Should Download for their own peace of mind



If you have never heard of the AlertCops app, then you really should check it out online: https://alertcops.ses.mir.es/mialertcops/en/index.html is an official FREE mobile phone app from the Spanish Law Enforcement Agencies, that you can install on your phone, enabling you to contact the emergency services directly, with your position immediately sent to the nearest police forces, and they contact you right away.

AlertCops allows you to share your position with the people you want or with a rescue centre, and you can also send photos and videos to the public security services, or periodically send your position during the time the alert is active, and you can not only request police or fire assistance, but also medical assistance or other assistance needs.

Moreover, you will receive security, emergency, or informational notifications depending on where you are, or you can chat with public security services in your own language.

Among the crimes that can be reported are those motivated by racism, LGTBIQ + phobia, religion or beliefs, disability, and ideology, and the app also includes an ‘SOS button’, aimed at assisting victims of gender violence, and healthcare personnel, who, if finding themselves in a risky situation, can alert the security services, identifying their position, as well as being able to send a 10-second audio recording of what is happening, directly from a button accessible from the home screen of the mobile.

People with impaired hearing can also use this app, as well as those who have autism spectrum disorders (ASD), and easily understand the iconic or pictographic language.

You can contact AlertCops on [email protected] or download the app FREE from the APP STORE, or GOOGLE PLAY STORE

