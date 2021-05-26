Three Arrested Over Cable Car Tragedy That Caused 14 Deaths In Italy.

Three people were arrested this morning, Wednesday, May 26, over the Stresa-Mottarone cable car tragedy that caused 14 deaths. Police investigators allege the men were aware that one of the emergency brakes had been purposely disabled to fix a fault, according to a report from EFE.

The arrests of Luigi Nerini, 56 years old and owner of the company “Ferrovie del Mottarone” that manages the cable car, as well as the director and chief of operations of the cable car, were ordered after several hours of intense interrogations.

The men are accused of intentional multiple homicides, criminal negligence and removal of tools to prevent workplace accidents, Italian media reported.

At least 14 people, including five Israelis, died and a child were seriously injured on Sunday, May 23, when the cable car linking Italy’s Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain plunged to the ground.

The popular Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the town on Lake Maggiore, almost 1,400 metres above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had been informed by Italian authorities that five of its nationals were among the dead and one Israeli was in a critical condition. “We are devastated, in pain,” Marcella Severino, Stresa’s mayor told broadcaster RAI, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi voiced his condolences to the families of the victims.

The cable car was travelling up the mountain when the cabin plummeted some 20 metres to the ground and rolled down the steep slope several times before it was stopped by trees, Severino said.

People hiking nearby reported hearing a loud hiss just before the crash, she said, adding that the accident was believed to have been caused by one of the cables breaking.

Italy’s alpine rescue service said a call had first come just after midday (1000 GMT), adding that the cable car was lying “crumpled” in the woods and two children were taken by helicopter to a paediatric hospital in the nearby city of Turin.

