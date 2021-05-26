Passing the ITV Motorhome Inspection

THE Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) is an exam that all vehicles are required to pass in order to circulate.

THE Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) is an exam that all vehicles are required to pass in order to circulate, do you know how to get your motorhome to pass it? According to the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection (AECA-ITV), 20 per cent of the vehicles do not pass this inspection the first time, indicating that owners may be confused about what is needed for a vehicle to pass the inspection.

EWN has seen many Facebook posts from people in groups around Spain asking for more information on travelling in a motorhome. Take a look at some tips to make sure the vehicle passes its ITV in time for the summer season!

Many ITV stations remained closed last year due to the health crises, causing delays in inspections. Because of this, the DGT extended the deadlines for the inspection of vehicles, however, appointments are now beginning to normalise. Failure to attend the inspection on the scheduled date could end in an unfavourable result or a fine between 200 to 500 euros.

It is key to reserve a time to pass the inspection due to the health crises. Also, this request means safe conduct against possible mobility restrictions. The ITV inspection is considered an “essential service” because of its health and safety guarantee.

It is best practice to trust professionals with extensive experience to carry out the ITV inspection on vehicles. They should be capable of identifying any issues and also able to solve them in order to extend the usefulness of the vehicle.

All necessary documentation should be presented at the time of the inspection. This includes a valid insurance policy, its technical inspection card and the registration certificate. Also, it is necessary to present a copy of the ID or NIE of the owner of the vehicle.

To avoid any nasty surprises, check the components and systems of the vehicle for any obvious faults such as the condition of the exterior, headlights, the interior bodywork and the condition of the tyres ahead of the inspection.

Be aware that driving with an expired ITV carries a fine of 200 euro. If a driver continues to use the vehicle following an unfavourable ITV inspection this also carries a 200 euro fine. Furthermore, should the vehicle fail the ITV inspection and the driver continues to use the vehicle they will face a fine of 500 euro.

