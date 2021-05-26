Hollywood Stars Choose Mallorca As Their Holiday Destination

WITH the summer season almost here and the sun getting warmer each day, Hollywood stars are descending onto Mallorca!

Michael and Catherine were seen with their children holidaying at their s’Estaca estate near Valdemossa. Catherine was seen enjoying a swim in Port de Valldemossa and the family spent some time sailing along the Mallorcan coast, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin. Michael, Catherine and their children, Dylan and Carys, were also spotted eating ice cream and shopping in Palma city centre.

Dame Joan Collins arrived in Palma last night on a private plane with her husband, Percy Gibson. Collins has starred in over 60 films and received critical acclaim on Broadway and London’s West End. The role that made her famous all over the world was her character, Alexis Colby, in the TV soap ‘Dynasty’.

Dame Joan looked as chic as ever when she arrived at Palma Airport, wearing a black hat, black trousers, a black shirt and a white hat.

Dame Joan and Percy spent time in quarantine after flying from America to the UK and now that the restrictions have been eased, they’ve booked a private villa for a holiday in Mallorca.

