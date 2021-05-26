Divers Recover 300 Kilos Of Masks And Other Materials From The Seabed In Barcelona, Spain.

Eight bus drivers from Transportes Metropolitanos de Barcelona (TMB) who love diving left their vehicles for a few hours to dive 100 meters out to sea in the bathing area of ​​the Forum, with the aim of cleaning the seabed. In one morning, the men managed to collect 300 kilos of used covid masks and rubbish, with the help of the instructors from the Helisub diving club.

The promoter of this initiative is Israel Arribas, whom you would normally see driving on the H2 bus line in the Catalan capital. Arribas said that there were few divers for such a massive amount: “We were 12 or 13 divers, and we have not removed even a quarter of what there was. There is still much more.”

During the cleaning, the volunteers found some very curious items: City Hall fences, tires, and even a mannequin. Of course, the main reason for doing it has been the masks. In fact, Arribas assures that there were so many that they have only been able to get a small part. “Others have had to stay there because we couldn’t cope “.

Although the cleaning this Wednesday was the first the team tries it, the driver assured everyone that he and his colleagues plan to repeat the project: “There is such a quantity of waste that it is impossible to manage everything in one day. It will not be the last time. We will return.”

