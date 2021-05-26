28 people denounced in Malaga for providing escort services.

During the first months of the year, the National Police, through its Territorial Private Security Unit, have denounced 28 people in Malaga for providing escort services without complying with the authorisation and permission conditions stipulated by Law 5/2014 on Private Security to the Government Subdelegation in Malaga.

Users of these services are generally foreigners based on the coast, and they tend to be businessmen with a lot of money.

The users of these services, according to the investigations conducted by the Territorial Private Security Unit, are businessmen with high spending power, usually foreigners based on the coast, who feel threatened for professional or personal reasons. In the incidents discovered in the province, the unlawful escorts’ activity consisted of accompanying and protecting the contracting party, as well as their family members, during their transfers and journeys.

One of the strategic objectives of the National Police, as the national control body for this sector, is to combat professional incursion in the sphere of private security. As a result, in addition to the complaints filed this year, 13 suggested penalties for intrusion-related actions have been issued, while other investigations into alleged intrusive work in the province are still ongoing.

This type of behavior is a major violation of Spanish legislation, with penalties ranging from 6,001 to 30,000 euros for people who carry out the activity irregularly, and from 20,001 to 100,000 euros for users who engage them.

As reported by Axarquia Plus