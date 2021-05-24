Tyson Fury Vows To ‘Smash’ Deontay Wilder In One Round After Fight With Anthony Joshua Delayed

Tyson Fury vows to ‘smash’ Deontay Wilder in one round after fight with delayed Anthony Joshua.

ANTHONY JOSHUA and Tyson Fury will go their separate ways before an anticipated mega-fight at the end of the year. The fight was set for August 14, but Fury will first instead have to defend his WBC title in a trilogy bout vs Deontay Wilder after a US judges ruling.

That fight has been confirmed for July 24, with Joshua now set to take on No 1 contender Oleksandr Usyk this summer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Fury made the trek from Miami to Las Vegas to see Josh Taylor become undisputed junior welterweight champion by knocking down Jose Ramirez twice to win by unanimous decision. After signing the contract in the backstage area, Fury let Wilder know how the fight is going to play out.

“Wilder’s a p—y, an excuse-maker, and a s–house,” Fury said. “Should we do it and put him out of his misery? Put him seriously smashed to bits? Crack his other side of his skull? Give him another shoulder injury? Another biceps injury, a leg injury, a nutsack injury, the whole lot.

“Wilder, contract’s signed. You’re getting smashed. When I say ‘smashed,’ I mean ‘smash, smash, smash, bang.’ You’re getting knocked out. End of.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/