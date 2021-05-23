The new mascot that has already brought luck to Vélez CF.

David Benítez Pérez, 4th A Primary pupil at Colegio San José has been announced the winner of Vélez C.F.’s “The lucky mascot” project.

Vélez C.F. now has a new mascot, thanks to David Bentez, a San José School 4th A Primary student who won the “Lucky Mascot” project with an owl who has brought luck to him.

The club released a social media interview in which they introduce us to young David, who says he likes the team and its supporters “because they cheer them on so much.”

He was inspired by an owl when thinking of something that would bring luck, and he explicitly chose this creature, which is considered a very important animal in many cultures, associated with safety and knowledge, as well as physical qualities: “”He sees very well and can turn his head, so he monitors everything,” Bentez said, adding that he enjoyed being able to attend the field to collect the prize, admitting that he was initially a little embarrassed, but that he also had a lot of fun with the challenges with the players, “and on top of that, my mascot has won, I can’t believe it!” I can’t believe what I’m hearing! “, he exclaims, still taken aback.

Colegio San José de Vélez-Málaga congratulated him and pointed out that he was crafted from recycled materials, with a toilet paper tube providing the outline for his body and head.

“We are certain that this mascot will bring our city’s football team even more luck,” they said in a statement on their website.

This special owl has already brought luck to Vélez CF since being selected, as they will play in the 2nd RFEF next season after a superb game in which they finished as champions of Group IX of the Third Division, something they hadn’t done since the 91-92 League, and they have now won the league title for the 29th time.

As reported by Axarquia Plus