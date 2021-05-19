Happy Wedding Anniversary Harry and Meghan!

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are enjoying a low-key third wedding anniversary today in their Californian mansion.

“The anniversary will be a quiet celebration of everything they have achieved together as a family. As far as they are concerned, they took on one of the most powerful firms the world has ever known and won. The only two people in the world that could have predicted where Harry and Meghan would be today is Harry and Meghan. This was the plan all along,” a source close to the trans-Atlantic couple told US gossip website Radar.

“Harry has wanted out of his family and the family business since he turned 20. If he hadn’t found Meghan, he would have found someone else to help his escape. Finally, he feels free. Harry has no regrets at all. He sees a bright future ahead for him and his family,” the insider added.

“California is now their home. There is no chance of them ever returning to live in the U.K. They hope to visit and would welcome family members to visit them in America, but they are never moving back,” a friend also told the site.

The couple were married in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

