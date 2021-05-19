Google Announces New Privacy Features

TECH GIANT Google has announced new security measures.

Tech giant Google announced at its annual I/O conference new security measures for its users, according to La Vanguardia. It was claimed that it blocks 100 million phishing attempts and 15 billion spam messages in Gmail every day. The company said that “one of the biggest security risks continues to be the continued reliance on passwords, which are often easy to crack, used on multiple sites at once, or stolen in phishing attacks.” Because of this issue, Google is working “for a future without passwords, looking for more secure ways to authenticate the identity of the user” by creating various layers of protection in Google accounts, including two-step verification.

Because passwords “are still necessary for most online accounts”, Google has announced that it has made improvements to its integrated password manager in Chrome, Android and, most recently, IOS. It will now be easier to import passwords from other administrators and if a password is compromised the user will be alerted, with a button in Chrome offered to change the password of the account affected.

Google’s new mobile operating system, Android 12, will be focused on the protection of users data, it announced during the conference. The Android 12 will feature a privacy panel in which users can view when their camera, microphone or device was last accessed, meaning users can check if these applications have been used without their knowledge. Google will also add features that will show whether a users camera or microphone is in use.

Among the features, Google will also include the possibility of password-protected folders for photos, giving these files more protection that cannot be accessed by outsiders or by mistake. The tech giant has announced that this option will be available on their mobile phone, Google Pixel, and will then be incorporated into other androids over this year.

