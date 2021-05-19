Get Set for the Marbella Triathlon 2021.

GET set for the Marbella Triathlon 2021, which this weekend will welcome around 500 athletes to take part in the stunning event on the Costa del Sol. The race will take place in San Pedro Alcántara in this latest edition of the Marbella Triathlon.

The event will take place this weekend, May 22 and 23 and around 500 participants will be testing out just how fast they can go.

The councillor for Sports Activities from Sampedre, Javier Mérida, has presented the event which will feature a junior’s race on Saturday while the senior’s race will take part on Sunday. The event was presented at La Salida beach.

This year’s routes will be modified slightly and the bicycle part of the event will take place around the avenues of Salamanca and Carlos Cano, while the swim will take place from the beach of La Salida. The race will be in the area of Nueva Andalucia.

The Sunday event will begin at 9 AM and participants will have to make their way through a 400 metre swim followed by a 10 kilometre bike section. They will then have to complete a three kilometre run in order to finish. It is expected that the event will finish at around 1:30 pm before things get far too hot for this much activity.

The mayor has highlighted that the City Council will be sponsoring one of the non-federated categories for this year’s event. Speaking of the race he said: “We want to congratulate the organization, CD Triathlon Marbella, for this new appointment with which we continue to try to return to normality, always with all the security measures against Covid-19” as reported La Noncion.

The event will follow all necessary coronavirus measures in order to ensure everyone’s safety and Antonio Mendaña, the president of the sports club gave thanks to the town council “for their support and collaboration in organizing the event, which after the forced break last year we really wanted to resume.”

