EU to Call on UK to Respect Citizens’ Rights After Brexit

The European Union will demand the UK respect the right of EU citizens both in the country and travelling to it after a series of scandals emerged of Europeans being detained at British airports.

The strongly worded statement, seen exclusively by The Guardian, will be delivered after an EU meeting to discuss the relationship between the UK and bloc on May 27.

“The European Council calls on the UK to respect the principle of non-discrimination among member states and the rights of EU citizens,” it is expected EU leaders will say.

Calls will also be made for the UK to honour and implement deals it struck with Brussels and other member states before it exited the Union last year.

Calls will also be made for the UK to honour and implement deals it struck with Brussels and other member states before it exited the Union last year.

A new body set up under the UK-EU withdrawal agreement to protect citizens’ rights after Brexit is also “actively considering” action against the Home Office due to struggle many EU nationals in the UK who are seeking settled status are facing.

The Independent Monitoring Authority for the Citizens’ Rights Agreements said last week talks with the Home Office are ongoing.

In recent weeks EU citizens, including Spanish nationals, have been denied permission to enter the UK and were instead locked up in detention centres before being expelled.

After a Spanish woman with a job interview in the UK was locked in a holding room at Gatwick for 24 hours, immigration minister Kevin Foster was forced to confirm that her reason for a visa-free visit was within the law.

“A person may come to the UK under the visitor route for a job interview,” he said on May 18.

