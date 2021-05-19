Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary

Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary and is changing their pronouns from she/her to they/them, the singer announced on Twitter.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” ,” Demi wrote on Twitter.

The move comes after the singer spent time doing “healing and self-reflective work” over the past year. It comes after Demi announced in March that they were pansexual.

The pronouns they/them “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression,” the Sorry (Not Sorry) singer added.

Demi said they are still “learning and coming into myself” and is not an “expert or spokesperson” on the subject.

” I want to make it clear I’m still learning and coming into myself – I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way,” the singer added.

UK singer Sam Smith confirmed they were non-binary, and also use they/them pronouns, in 2019.

