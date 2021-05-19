Alert for allergy sufferers: pollen levels to exceed in Andalucia.

Alert for allergy sufferers: pollen levels to exceed over the next few days.

Pollen allergies affect more than 8 million people in Spain, and you may have found that the symptoms, such as nasal inflammation, rhinitis, or conjunctivitis, have become even worse in recent days.

This is because, according to the Meteored model, levels of olive and grass pollen have greatly exceeded the risk limits in several areas of Spain, especially in cities with higher levels of pollution, explains Natacha Payà, a Meteored expert.

According to 20 Minutos, oleaceae pollen levels are expected to be extremely high over the next few days, especially in the peninsula’s southern half. The most affected areas will be Andalusia, Extremadura, the interior and north of the Valencian Community, Madrid, and Castilla-La Mancha, where concentrations will reach 200 grains per cubic metre (grains/m3), which is considered the level at which allergy sufferers exhibit obvious symptoms.

Pollen from grasses and herbaceous plants in the Poaceae family are the most common cause of allergy in our region, and has been affecting the health of many people in the peninsula’s southern half in recent days.

In the regions of Andalusia, Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha, “very high” levels have been reached in recent days, exceeding 50 grains/m3. On Wednesday, concentrations of over 90 grains/m³ are expected in these regions, while on Thursday and Friday, concentrations of over 100 grains/m3 are expected in Andalusia, Castile-La Mancha, southern Madrid and Extremadura.

Experts have made suggestions to help allergy sufferers avoid the pollens negative effects. They suggest to keep windows closed as much as possible and to remain indoors while pollen levels are at their peak, which is normally between 5:00 and 10:00 a.m. Whilst outside make sure to always wear a face mask.

As reported by Axarquia Plus