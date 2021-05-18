The Future of Phones With Samsungs Folding Mobile

TECH company, Samsung, has presented a new mobile phone with a flexible screen that can fold multiple times.

Tech company, Samsung, has presented a new mobile phone with a flexible screen that can fold multiple times, according to 20 Minutos.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Ever had pockets too small to fit your mobile phone? Samsung may have solved that problem. Samsung Display is a specialised area of the company that has revealed various flexible screen formats at the Display Week 2021 event which started yesterday, May 17 and will run until May 21.

The brand has revealed new features in the form of flexible OLED screens that are advanced enough to be marketed in the future. Other companies may follow suit.

The first device that was revealed has a double hinge that allows the phone to be folded on several sides until it is closed. The flexible ‘S’ shaped panel allows for a compact device, much like the traditional mobile phone, but has the ability to be a 7.2-inch screen when fully open. There is a triple camera included and a notification bar area.

Samsung has also presented a folding tablet device with a 17-inch frame. When closed, the device looks like the regular model, however, once fully open it is the shape of a computer with large dimensions.

Not only this, but the tech giant has also revealed a roll-up screen, much like the ‘LG Rollable’ product that never went to market. This mobile could reach larger dimensions, however, the screen size is yet to be revealed.

The brand also vows to go from 85 to 93 per cent use of the front on a laptop, opting for screens that do not have a frame and has the ability to hide the webcam behind a panel – great news for those who have stickers over their webcam for security reasons!

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/