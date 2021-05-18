Tensions Rise in Cueta as Army Deploys Armoured Vehicles

The Spanish Army has deployed armoured vehicles on Tarajal beach in Cueta in an attempt to secure the border with Morocco.

The move comes after thousands of migrants swam into the Spanish territory. Tensions in the area are high with hundreds of youths throwing stones at Spanish forces and equipment stationed at the border fence.

They are reinforced by National Police and agents from the Guardia Civil in full riot gear and at least six BMR armoured vehicles, ABC reports.

The militarised response comes after 6,000 immigrants entered the autonomous city in the past 24 hours. Although 1,500 of them have been returned, some migrants continue to attempt to breach Spanish territory.

The Army is also preparing to shelter migrants in warehouses, many of whom are minors.

The Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has called on Morocco to intensify cooperation and see that the situation is “immediately reversed”. He also called on Spanish political parties to avoid “simplistic responses from the extreme right.”

“With the same determination that we defend our borders, we also defend democratic values and the fight against any manifestation of discrimination and xenophobia that may arise,” the Minister added.

