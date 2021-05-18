Teen Arrested for Gunpoint Robbery in Almeria’s El Ejido.

A teen has been arrested for a gunpoint robbery in El Ejido in Spain’s Almeria.

The robbery took place on April 23 in Santa María del Aguila at a café where the teen pulled out a gun and robbed the café. He is thought to have fled the scene with around 800 euros after having threatened staff.

The arrest was made by National Police officers. On April 23 at around 2:30 PM in the afternoon the 16-year-old boy who is a resident of Santa Maria del Aguila in Almeria’s El Ejido entered the café before demanding money when he yelled, “give me the money from the box, this is a robbery.” He then took a gun from his jacket pocket and threatened everyone present in the café.

The café owner gave the teen all the money that he kept in the register, which amounted to around 700 or 800 euros as reported Almeria 360.

The El Ejido National Police soon began to investigate and found the teen’s whereabouts. The teen was discovered to be minor aged 16 years old who is a resident of Santa Maria del Aguila.

Police searched the house and inside the teen’s room officers from the El Ejido police force discovered a 9mm Ekol Major pistol that had been used in the robbery. They also found two cartridges. Police seized 450 euros which is believed to have come from the robbery.

The National police arrested the teen for a crime of robbery with violence and illegal possession of weapons. The case is being heard at the Almeria Public Prosecutor’s Office for Minors.

