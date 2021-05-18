Social Services specialists from Mallorca talking Turkey about elderly care

John Smith
The Palma team
The Palma team

MEMBERS of the Palma Social Services Unit of Dependence and the coordinator of the Area of ​​Social Welfare, Catalina Trobat, have taken part in discussions concerning social welfare.

This virtual event was joined by technical staff from different European municipalities from Belgium, Poland, Portugal and Italy and is driven by the United Nations Development Program which acted as general coordinator between municipalities and the Ministry of Interior of Turkey.

The point of the discussions, organized by ALDA (European Association for Local Democracy) was to compare and explain Home Help Service for the Elderly of each country.

Four technicians from the Dependency Unit, explained the operation and services offered by Palma for citizens over 65 or over 50 with a recognised disability.

The overall objective of the Local Government Reform Project (LAR III) is to ensure effective, inclusive, responsible and participatory local governance in Turkey.

This exchange aims to develop and strengthen the administrative capacity and cooperation of the Turkish Ministry of Interior and local administrations to implement a new model of local government in line with the principles of democratic governance in the field of home help services for the elderly.


