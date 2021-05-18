New road on Mallorca should reduce accidents and save lives

FOR years a stretch of road between Llucmajor and Campos (Ma-19) has had one of the highest accident rates on Mallorca.

This was due to the high number of entrances to farms and roads and the influx of passing vehicles which had risen to 25,000 per day, a growth of 20 per cent since 2015.

Apart from vehicle pollution and slow traffic, since 2006, there have been 195 accidents with more than 20 deaths and more than 200 injured so something had to be done.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Starting in October 2018 at a cost of €34.5 million, work has now been completed to make the entire area safer from drivers and pedestrians and to make the entire surrounding area more attractive whilst preserving sites of interesting or important architectural heritage.

Those attending the official opening included the mayors of Llucmajor, Campos, and Santanyi as well as the president of the Consell de Mallorca.