Mijas El Corte Inglés To Become A Discount Outlet Centre

MIJAS El Corte Inglés Is To Become A Discount Brand Outlet Centre



It has been announced that this Summer, the El Corte Inglés department store in Mijas Costa is going to be turned into a discount outlet centre, similar to the ones the company already has in Fuengirola and in the Malaga Nostrum retail park, according to information obtained by SUR.

Reportedly, they will expand the supermarket to include a wider range of IT equipment and household appliances, along the lines of the Bahía Malaga outlet, with the ground floor where Hipercor is currently located, being totally refurbished, keeping the semi-basement.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All of the upper floors which currently house the fashion departments will be closed, with the initial outlet store only using a space of 14,000m², which is equal to one floor, and the second basement level floor, which is currently the decoration and homeware level, being used as further space for outlet items.

Around 70 per cent of the building will be occupied once all the refurbishments are finished, with the rest of the space being handed over to a new branch of the company, El Corte Inglés Real Estate, which as the name implies, deals in the development, construction, and sale of real estate.

With El Corte Inglés in the process of making 3,292 people 8around 4 per cent of the total workforce) redundant nationally, the workers’ trade union claims that out of the Mijas branch’s current total of 460 workers, around 260 of them will keep their jobs.

To offset the loss in Mijas, and in order to try and encourage the shoppers who used to go to the Mijas Costa outlet, the company plans to expand the range of goods it has on offer in Malaga and Marbella, and some of the Mijas employees have been offered work in the other stores.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.